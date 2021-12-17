FLORENCE-GRAHAM (CBSLA) – At least three people were injured in a Friday afternoon commercial building fire in the Florence-Graham area, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Fire crews responded to the second alarm fire at a commercial structure located on Compton Avenue at around 3:00 p.m.
An initial report disclosed that at least three people were injured, and taken a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
It took a little over an hour for firefighters to extinguish the fire, though crews remained on the scene to fight remaining hot spots and to launch an investigation to find the cause of the fire.
