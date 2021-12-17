LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — On Friday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney announced that David Brian Pearce, who was arrested in connection with the death of model Christy Giles and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola has been charged with multiple counts of rape against other women.

“My office takes violence against women very seriously,” said District Attorney Geroge Gascón. “By aggressively prosecuting sexual assault cases, we make our community safer and protect others from becoming victims in the future.”

Pearce is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in August 2010 and raping three women, one in February 2019 and two others in 2020.

Pearce, 37, has been charged with “two counts of forcible rape and one count each of rape of an unconscious or asleep person and sexual penetration by a foreign object,” according to a statement released by the District Attorney’s office.

Pearce was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter for the death of Giles and Carbales-Arzola. According to police, Giles and Carbales-Arzola had overdosed and were dropped off at separate hospitals by masked men in a black Toyota Prius on Nov. 13. Giles was pronounced dead later that night at Southern California Hospital in Culver City. Arzola was dropped off at Kaiser Permanente West L.A. Medical Center later that night. She died ten days later on Nov. 24. The DA’s office has not charged Pearce in that case.

Two other men, Michael Ansbach, 47, and Brandt Osborn, 42, were also arrested on suspicion of being accessories to manslaughter in the overdose case. Ansbach posted bail on Thursday and Osborn was released on Friday. The DA’s office has not charged either of the men. The investigation is ongoing, according to police.