LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Traveling for the holidays? You’re not alone — not even by a small amount.
The Los Angeles International Airport is expected to see twice as many passengers through its terminals over this time last year.
More than three million passengers are expected to fly between now and Jan. 1.
That projection is still going to be about a million fewer passengers than before the pandemic.
After Sunday, the other two busiest travel days from LAX are expected to be the day after Christmas and Jan. 2.
While the airport is busy, passengers say that traveling by car just to get to the airport has proven to be difficult as well with plenty of roadway traffic.
LAX says it has people distributed throughout the airport to help guide passengers and it has paused construction until after the holidays to help ease the congestion.