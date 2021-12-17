LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Health Department has issued a cold weather alert for residents living in both Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley, warning that below freezing temperatures are incoming.
They warned that the temperatures, aided by a wind chill factor, will likely persist through Wednesday.
Los Angeles County Health Officer, Doctor Muntu Davis, especially urged precaution for those more prone to cold weather or susceptible to illness, including children, the elderly or those with disabilities or special medical needs.
He also reminded the public that the use of ovens, stoves and/or barbecues to heat homes is highly discouraged, as it increases the likelihood for carbon monoxide poisoning.
Among other recommendations that Davis listed were:
- Dress in layers, especially warm clothing like hats, scarves, socks and gloves – to protect heads, feet and hands from the cold,
- Check on family members, neighbors and those with limited mobility,
- Bring all pets indoors overnight,
- Place outdoor generators at least 10 feet away from windows and doors to avoid exhaust gas fumes from entering the home.
Shelters and other public facilities are available to the public, for anyone who may find themselves inconvenienced or at risk from the extreme temperatures. A Winter Shelter Program is available via the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, information on their location can be accessed by http://www.lahsa.org or by calling 2-1-1, the L.A. County Information line.
