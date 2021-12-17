LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Anaheim Ducks’ game against the Calgary Flames scheduled for Tuesday was postponed Friday.
The game was part of the team’s three-game trip through Canada.READ MORE: Whittier Man Killed In Shooting On Wednesday
The schedule change was made by the National Hockey League after an outbreak of COVID-19 was confirmed amongst Calgary’s players, coaches and staff.READ MORE: Brandon McDowell Charged In Sale Of Fentanyl-Laced Pills Over Snapchat That Caused Overdose Death
“Additionally, due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days, as well concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days, the Colorado Avalanche’s and Florida Panthers’ games also will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the league’s holiday break in the schedule on Dec. 26,” the league said in a statement.
The league is currently reviewing and revising all three teams’ regular-season schedules.MORE NEWS: Julian Omidi, Doctor Behind 1-800-GET-THIN Billboards, Convicted Of Fraud, Money Laundering
A new date for the Ducks vs. Calgary game was not immediately announced.