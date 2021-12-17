LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department has named Commander Donald Mendoza Graham, as their new Deputy Chief.

Graham becomes the first Filipino-American to hold the position in the 152 year history of the LAPD. He was also the first Filipino-American to hold the title of Commander with the department as well, when he was named to the position in 2019.

He is currently Commander of the Transit Services Division and the Department’s Homeless Coordinator under the Office of Operations.

Born in New York, Graham’s family moved to the San Fernando Valley when he was 14. His career with LAPD began in 1995, but his law enforcement beginnings actually came in his final semester as a student at Los Angeles Valley College, when he worked with the campus police.

Throughout his career, Graham has been awarded dozens of commendations and awards, quickly rising through the ranks following his first substantial promotion to Senior Lead Officer to Northridge in 2000.

Graham was named as Devonshire Officer of the Year in 2005 and he has also been commended for his role in the Skid Row Safer Cities Initiative to the Resources Enhancement Services and Enforcement Team.

He has operated in many areas of Los Angeles County, including Hollywood and Devonshire. Along with this, he has planned and managed many large events including Michael Jackson’s funeral, a Lakers parade, the 2009 Oscars and more.

It is unknown when the promotion will become official.

