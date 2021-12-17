MINNEAPOLIS (CBSLA) — The Minnesota Timberwolves routed a decimated Los Angeles Lakers after six of their players entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols, 110-92.

Injuries kept Anthony Davis on the sidelines, as the power forward suffered an apparent ankle injury late in the first quarter. He later returned late in the second quarter but went down with an apparent knee injury right after halftime. Davis struggled to reach the locker room as he hobbled off the court and collapsed in the tunnel. He exited the game with nine points, one block and one rebound. Davis is listed as day-to-day currently. He missed two games last week with left knee soreness.

Karl-Anthony Towns came out hot, scoring 23 points in the first half. He finished with a double-double with 28 points, 10 rebounds while also getting four assists, three blocks and one steal.

No Laker broke the 20-point mark. Isaiah Thomas, who the Lakers just signed on a 10-day contract, led the team in scoring with 19 points. LeBron James was close behind with 18 points and recorded a double-double adding 10 rebounds to his stat sheet.

Without the presence of a solid frontcourt, the T’Wolves dominated the Lakers on the glass. Minnesota grabbed a total of 61 rebounds, 15 of which were on the offensive side. Los Angeles grabbed 36 rebounds, one of which was on the offensive side. Timberwolves power forward Jarred Vanderbilt led the game with 16 rebounds.

Again lacking a presence down low, the Lakers gave up 48 points in the paint.

The Lakers will face the Chicago Bulls this Sunday, Dec.19.