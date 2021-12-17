LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — On Friday, Dec. 17 Los Angeles County Public Health Department reported 3,360 cases, over 1,000 than the previous day’s total.

The rise in cases has resulted in canceled theater shows and postponed sports games. Residents are taking extra precautions as they gear up for their holiday parties.

“We’re going to a Christmas party tonight and got the invite that asks for a white elephant gift and to make sure we have a COVID test so we don’t spread it,” said resident Candice Kominas.

Pharmacists are seeing an increase in testing as more and more people come in to get a test. At Elements Pharmacy in Studio City, pharmacists have seen triple the amount of customers getting tested compared to Thanksgiving. Sherri Cherman said that many of her patients are coming in with minor symptoms, such as a stomach ache or a sore throat, but still, get tested so they don’t spread the virus.

“People wake up they don’t feel well… first thing think about is to test which is the right thing to do,” she said.

Because of the rise in cases, L.A. County released new guidelines for mega-events requiring antigen tests the day before or a PCR test within two days of the event. This new guideline does not apply to Pasadena and Long Beach since they have their own health departments.

As the pandemic approaches two years, residents hope that this wave will be the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

“Maybe then we can get past it and live the way we used to live prior to COVID,” said resident John Aquino.