LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. appears to have escaped serious injury after he was placed in a backboard and carted off the field after suffering a scary fall during Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The 24-year-old Parham went down during the opening drive of the game. The tight end dove for a pass in the back of the end zone and landed awkwardly.
Medical personnel removed his face mask prior to placing him on the backboard.
Parham was taken by ambulance to UCLA Harbor Medical Center for an evaluation. During the game, the Chargers reported Parham was stable and “undergoing tests, imaging and evaluation for a head injury.”
On Friday, the Chargers disclosed that Parham had spent the night at the hospital and was expected to be discharged later in the day after being diagnosed with a concussion.
“He is resting comfortably, alert and will likely be discharged from the hospital later today,” the team tweeted.
Parham joined the Chargers prior to the 2020 season.
