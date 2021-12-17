LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A boy was shot and killed in Lancaster Thursday night.
The shooting occurred at about 7:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Avenue H, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he died several hours later, the sheriff’s department said. His name was not immediately released.
The circumstances of the shooting and a motive were unclear. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at 323-890-5500.