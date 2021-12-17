LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Police Department detectives announced the arrest of six suspects involved in an Echo Park pursuit on Friday.

While detectives were conducting a robbery investigation in Downtown Los Angeles, they recognized one of the suspects alleged to have been involved in at least one of several high-end robberies that have taken place over the last month.

When authorities attempted to approach the vehicle, the initial suspect and five additional males in the vehicle fled. A pursuit ensued until the fleeing vehicle reached Bellevue Avenue and West Kensington Road, where it stopped and all six suspects fled on foot.

A large perimeter was set around a home on Bellevue Avenue, which all of the suspects entered following the pursuit. Authorities were able to arrest all of the suspects following a brief standoff.

During the standoff both SWAT and K-9 teams were utilized.

A report from LAPD has indicated that at least one of the suspects is connected to a December 7 robbery on Figueroa Street, where expensive jewelry was taken.

While the investigation is ongoing and information limited due to confidentiality, detectives with the Central Area Division disclosed that the investigation revolves around several robberies where the victim, usually at a restaurant or hotel, is suddenly approached at gunpoint while high-end products, including jewelry and wristwatches, are taken.

It is not believed that any were injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central Area Detective Brian Richardson at (213) 833-3750.