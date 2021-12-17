LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — On Friday, actor Chris Noth was dropped by his agency after allegations of sexual assault surfaced in the Hollywood Reporter.
According to a spokesperson, A-3 Artists Agency dropped Noth a day after the Hollywood Reporter posted an article alleging Noth sexually assaulted that two women.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the alleged incidents took place in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015.
Noth denies the accusations and claims they are "categorically false."
The entertainment news outlet used pseudonyms for the women who detailed their accounts with the actor.
One woman, named Zoe, said that in 2004, when she was 22-years-old, Noth raped her inside his LA apartment. She said she received medical treatment and counseling. The other woman, named Lily, said that she was raped inside Noth’s New York City apartment in 2015, after a night of drinking.
"The encounters were consensual," Noth added in his statement to the Hollywood Reporter. "It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."
On Thursday night, the exercise machine company Peloton removed an ad that featured the actor.