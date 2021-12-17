OXNARD (CBSLA) — Schools are taking extra safety measures Friday due to a rise in threats being posted on social media, particularly on TikTok, according to school officials in Ventura County.

Just last week, four students were arrested for posting threats on social media against Oxnard-area high schools, Oxnard police said. A 14-year-old freshman was arrested this week amid the ongoing investigation into social media threats of a shooting at Oxnard High School, and a 17-year-old 11th grade student was arrested in a separate incident in connection with a social media threat circulating last week of a shooting planned at Hueneme High School for Wednesday.

Both students admitted to making the threats as a joke, police said, as did two other students who were arrested last week for posting a threat against Pacifica High School.

More school threats have surfaced this week across Southern California. In neighboring Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles School District Police investigated a threat to Brentwood Science Magnet School after school officials became aware of “an incident that raised concerns” on Monday. The investigation ultimately deemed there was no threat to the campus, LA Unified School District officials said. And further east, Corona police say they launched an investigation Wednesday into a threat against Auburndale Intermediate School that ended with the arrest of a 14-year-old at his home in the 100 block of North Buena Vista, where no weapons were found.

A wave of arrests and investigations follow a troubling spike in school shooting threats posted on social media. Most of the threats have been proven to be not credible, but there are new rumors circulating on TikTok threatening violence at schools nationwide on Friday, according to the Ventura County Office of Education.

“While these threats are unsubstantiated and do not mention Ventura County schools specifically, some local schools may be taking extra safety measures around their campuses on December 17,” a statement from the Office of Education said. Officials later said the threats were spreading to other platforms, including Instagram and Snapchat.

Seal Beach police said they also became aware of the threats Thursday and have taken the precaution of increasing patrols around McGaugh Elementary School, even though none of the threats specified that campus or any other in Orange County.

School officials say they take every threat seriously, and students should take care not to re-post threats as they create a cycle of fear and can complicate a law enforcement investigation. Students who make threats, even if they were intended as a joke, face suspension and possible expulsion, along with criminal charges.