LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The USC Trojans football team announced its 2022 schedule Thursday which included seven home games.
The Trojans will take on Rice at their season opener at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and close the season with a home game against longtime rival Notre Dame.
The Trojans’ 2022 schedule, announced by the Pacific 12 Conference, is as follows:
- Sept. 3, Rice
- Sept. 10, at Stanford
- Sept. 17, Fresno State
- Sept. 24, at Oregon State
- Oct. 1, Arizona State
- Oct. 8, Washington State
- Oct. 15, at Utah
- Oct. 22, BYE
- Oct. 29, at Arizona
- Nov. 5, California
- Nov. 11, Colorado
- Nov. 19, at UCLA
- Nov. 26, Notre Dame
The Trojans will be joined by their new head coach Lincoln Riley for the 2022 season.
All games will be nationally televised by either the ESPN channels, ABC, FOX, FOX Sports 1 or Pac-12 Networks.
