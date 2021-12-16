CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) – A SigAlert has been issued in Chatsworth after a semi-truck jack-knifed into a K-rail.

There were no injuries, though diesel fuel was on the roadway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“WB SR-118, east of Rocky Peak Fire RD., all lanes blocked for an unknown duration due to a traffic collision,” officials with the California Highway Patrol tweeted.