CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) – A SigAlert has been issued in Chatsworth after a semi-truck jack-knifed into a K-rail.
There were no injuries, though diesel fuel was on the roadway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
“WB SR-118, east of Rocky Peak Fire RD., all lanes blocked for an unknown duration due to a traffic collision,” officials with the California Highway Patrol tweeted.
