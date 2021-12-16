SOMIS (CBSLA) — Authorities say a sexually violent predator who has been convicted of rape and sexually assaulting a teenager may soon be relocated to unincorporated Somis.

Ross Wollschlager, 58, has been living in a recreational vehicle as a registered transient in unincorporated Ojai since being released from a California State Hospital in March of 2020. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office says “a suitable permanent housing location” may have been found for Wollschlager in the 5000 block of La Cumbre Road in an unincorporated area of Somis, with relocation projected for early 2022.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Wollschlager previously served 8 years in state prison for two rapes committed in Ventura in 1983. Six years later, authorities say he broke into an inhabited home and sexually assaulted a child under the age of 14. He was convicted in 1990 of forced lewd acts with a child and two counts of burglary, all felonies, and sentenced to 13 ½ years in state prison.

Wollschlager was classified in 1997 as a sexually violent predator. In March of 2020, California State Hospital determined Wollschlager no longer presented a threat to society and Ventura County Superior Court ordered he be released. Since then, he has been under the care of Liberty Healthcare, which authorities say will conduct regular compliance checks at his home and monitor his whereabouts via a GPS tracking device.

Since his most recent release, Wollschlager has not committed any criminal or technical violations, according to Ventura County sheriff’s officials, who said that notification of his impending release was made to ensure public safety. For questions or concerns, call Sgt. Thomas Miller of the Camarillo Police Department at (805) 388-5175.