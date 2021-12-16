LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners approved a three-year contract Thursday to reopen a child care center for airport workers and the surrounding community.
The First Flight Child Development Center is set to reopen in March 2022. The center will be operated by the Learning Care Group.
Students who were enrolled in January 2020, before it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be given priority enrollment.
Before closing due to the pandemic, the center provided child care services to 80 families.
Of those families, 16% were LAWA employees, 38% were LAX tenant employees, 38% were families from the surrounding community and 8% were Los Angeles city employees.
“In order to build world-class airports, we need to provide world-class resources that allow our teams and community to do their best work — and that includes offering a high-quality child care option,” said Beatrice Hsu, president of the Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners.
“We are excited to work with the Learning Care Group to reopen the First Flight Child Development Center and provide parents with the peace of mind that their children are safe, close by and well cared for,” Hsu added.
Child care will be available for children between the ages of 6 weeks and 5 years old.
People can receive additional information about enrollment and eligibility by emailing FirstFlightChildcare@lawa.org.
