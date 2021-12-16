HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating an oil sheen that was discovered Wednesday nearly a half-mile offshore of Bolsa Chica State Beach in the Pacific Ocean.
According to a Huntington Beach police spokesperson, at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, police received reports from residents of an odor of oil, followed by reports of an oil sheen in the water.
A little before 7:30 p.m., the Coast Guard confirmed there was an oil sheen about a half-mile offshore of Bosla Chica State Beach, but did not know its source.
Police also put a helicopter in the air, but because of the weather and darkness, it was unable to find the sheen.
Police sent boats into the water and were able to identify a few big oil sheens, but were unable to exactly determine their overall size. Police told CBSLA one sheen was believed to be about the size of a football field. A second sheen nearby was also about the same size.
The U.S. Coast Guard was deploying booms and berms near the Bolsa Chica and Huntington Beach wetlands and inlet channels as preventative measures to keep the oil out of environmental spaces, police said.
This all comes on the same day that three companies were federally charged in connection with the early October oil spill which sent about 25,000 gallons of crude oil into the ocean waters about five miles off the coast of Huntington Beach.
The Coast Guard and @CalSpillWatch are responding to a report of a sheen approximately a half-mile offshore near Bolsa Chica State Beach. At this time, the source has not been determined. An overflight is scheduled for first light. More info will be distributed as available.
— USCG Southern California (@USCGSoCal) December 16, 2021