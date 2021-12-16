INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — In an important game between the top two teams in the AFC West, the Los Angeles Chargers came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs, losing in overtime, 34-28.

In the duel between two of the best quarterbacks in the AFC West, Patrick Mahomes came out on top with 410 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 31/47 passing.

However, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert by no means had a bad game scoring three total touchdowns, two in the air and one on the ground while throwing only one pick. He finished the game with 236 yards and completed 22 of his 38 pass attempts.

The Chargers received the opening kickoff, which Andre Roberts returned for 75 yards before tripping and getting tackled on Kansas City’s 24-yard line. Despite the prime field position, Los Angeles could not find the end zone and turned the ball over on downs. On the final play of the drive, tight end Donald Parham Jr. dove for a pass and sustained an injury that required him to be placed in a backboard. He was later carted off the field and transported to a hospital for further evaluation. According to the team, Parham is now stable.

Los Angeles rebounded after the Parham injury and scored two touchdowns, however once again failed to find the endzone on fourth and goal towards the end of the half. Despite the missed opportunity, the Chargers led the Chiefs going into halftime 14-10.

The second half began slowly with the Chiefs scoring the only points in the quarter with a Harrison Butker field goal bringing them within one.

However, in the fourth quarter, the two teams traded touchdowns beginning with a rushing touchdown from Austin Ekeler which was set up after Uchenna Nwosu picked off Mahomes on the Chiefs’ four-yard line.

The two teams went back and forth until the Chiefs tied the game with 1:16 left sending the game into overtime.

The Chiefs made short work of the Chargers’ defense in overtime taking only 1:15 seconds to score the game-winning touchdown.

The Chargers will face the Texans on Dec. 26 at 10 a.m.