By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. was placed in a backboard and carted off the field during Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Parham has been transported to a local hospital for evaluation. His condition is unknown at this time.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 16: Donald Parham #89 of the Los Angeles Chargers is taken off the field to be assessed further for injury in the first quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Parham went down during the opening drive of the game when the Chargers were fourth and goal. The tight end dove for a pass in the back of the end zone and landed awkwardly.

Medical personnel removed his face mask prior to placing him on the backboard.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 