HAWTHRONE (CBSLA) — One person was injured in a car-to-car shooting on the 110 Freeway in Hawthorne Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred on the westbound 110 Freeway east of Crenshaw Boulevard just after 7 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol.
Sky2 footage showed a white sedan with front-end damage sitting in the middle of the freeway.
One was person was rushed to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Their condition was unknown, CHP said.
The shooting shut down all westbound lanes of the freeway for several hours. They were not fully reopened until early Thursday morning.
The exact circumstances of the shooting were unknown. There was no word on whether CHP investigators had identified any suspects.