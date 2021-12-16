LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An ex-con pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other counts in the shooting death of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music executive Clarence Avant.
READ MORE: 19-Year-Old Charged With Hacking Into Google Classroom Accounts, Posting Racist, Homophobic Photos
Aariel Maynor, 29, is charged in the slaying of Avant, 81, who was shot on Dec. 1 inside her home in the Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills.
He was charged on Dec. 6 with one count each of murder, attempted murder, and being a felon with a firearm.
Maynor also faces two counts of residential burglary with a person present, and an allegation of using an assault long barrel pistol during the crimes, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
He is also charged with shooting at the security guard, who was not injured.READ MORE: SigAlert Issued On Westbound SR-118, East Of Rocky Peak Fire Road, After Big Rig Jack-Knifed
Maynor was arrested after allegedly accidentally shooting himself while breaking into another home nearby.
Avant was known for her work with UCLA, the Wallis Center for the Arts, and Neighbors of Watts, a child care support group in South LA.
“Mrs. Avant was a treasured member of our community,” District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement. “Her generosity and goodwill touched so many lives.”MORE NEWS: LA Verne Residents Opposed To Placement Of Violent Juvenile Offenders In Nearby County Facilities
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)