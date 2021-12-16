ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – An 8-year-old girl was struck by gunfire while in a home in Anaheim late Wednesday night.
READ MORE: Coast Guard Locates Oil Slick Off Coast Of Huntington Beach
The shooting occurred at 11:18 p.m. in the 300 block of East Valencia Avenue.READ MORE: One Wounded In Car-To-Car Shooting On 110 Freeway In Hawthorne
According to Anaheim police, the girl was rushed to a hospital with an injury believed to be non-life-threatening.MORE NEWS: Inland Empire Residents React To Reinstatement Of Mask Mandate
The circumstances of the shooting were unclear, although it was believed to be gang related, police said.