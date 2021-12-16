CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Anaheim, Shooting

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – An 8-year-old girl was struck by gunfire while in a home in Anaheim late Wednesday night.

Dec. 15, 2021. (OnSceneTV)

The shooting occurred at 11:18 p.m. in the 300 block of East Valencia Avenue.

According to Anaheim police, the girl was rushed to a hospital with an injury believed to be non-life-threatening.

The circumstances of the shooting were unclear, although it was believed to be gang related, police said.