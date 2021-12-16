LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three teen boys have been taken into custody in connection with a slew of armed robberies at gas stations and convenience stores that occurred earlier this week across Los Angeles County.
The robberies occurred in Norwalk, Bellflower, Pico Rivera, Whittier, Downey and the city of Industry, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.READ MORE: Oil Sheen Discovered Off Huntington Beach Coastline
The robberies occurred between Sunday and Tuesday, the sheriff’s department said.READ MORE: Anaheim Reaches 'Tentative Agreement' To Resume Trash Service Amid Ongoing Strike
On Tuesday, sheriff’s detectives were able to identify the robbery suspects’ car and license plate. That same day, a deputy in Bellflower spotted the vehicle, which was carrying the three suspects, and pulled it over.
The three teens were positively identified as the armed robbers by several witnesses and victims, the sheriff’s department said.MORE NEWS: 3 Arrested In Deaths Of Two Drugged Women Dropped Off At LA Hospitals
In the car, deputies also found $1,000 in cash and evidence from the robberies, the sheriff’s department said. However, a handgun that was used in the robberies remains missing.