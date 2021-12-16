FONTANA (CBSLA) – A kind-hearted probation officer was killed as she was driving to deliver holiday gifts to the children of the inmates she served, and earlier today police arrested a possible street racing driver in connection to her death.

Relatives of Mariesha Collins are left heartbroken. They said Collins, who spent 27 years as a probation officer in LA County, had a smile that could light up a room.

In her home, gift wrapped presents and a table full of gift cards could be seen, all items she purchased for the Angel Tree Program run through her work.

The 55-year-old leaves behind a husband and two grown children.

“She won’t be able to see her grandchildren. She won’t be able to be at my wedding and that was taken from me, you know,” said Marlon Collins, the victim’s son.

She died Friday night at Baseline Avenue and San Sevaine Road in Fontana, after a 20-year-old driver apparently ran a red light. Fontana Police said that speed was likely a factor in the crash. Collin’s family suspects the crash may be related to street racing.

“It could’ve been someone street racing or they had left a street race, a gathering or something, and they were flying down there,” the 55-year-old’s husband, Emmanuel Collins, said.

Collins’ sister, Myron, said the family was going to honor what Mariesha had set out to do.

“We’re going to continue to actually, in her honor, to mail those gift cards to those kids,” she said.

The family said the upcoming holiday will be difficult, as will her birthday, which is just four days after Christmas.

The 20-year-old driver from this crash, according to the family, was arraigned today on manslaughter and several other charges.