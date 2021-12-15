LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The UCLA men’s basketball team will not face Alabama State as planned after entering COVID-19 protocols.
UCLA announced the postponement of their Wednesday night game against Alabama State at 7 p.m. an hour before tip-off.
Earlier in the day, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin was placed into COVID-19 protocols and would not attend the game. At the time, it seemed the Bruins would press on with associate head coach Darren Savino taking the helm as acting head coach.
Cronin's older brother Dan tweeted that the Bruins head coach was doing fine.
For the Bruins, this is the second game that has been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 protocols. Earlier in December, UCLA’s game against the University of Washington was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Huskies organization.