BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — One of the main routes to Big Bear was shut for hours down due to heavy snow resulting from a large winter storm that blew through California from Monday evening through most of Tuesday.

The road was reopened early Wednesday morning to all traffic, just after 6:00 a.m. Caltrans still recommended chains for anyone driving on mountain routes due to the continued hazard and freezing temperatures.

State Route 38 was shut down Tuesday from Bryant to Lake Williams, cutting off access until further notice to and from Big Bear, according to Caltrans.

Just after 1 p.m., Caltrans had tweeted video from Big Bear Dam, which showed blowing snow and gusty winds.

Current conditions on SR-38 at the Big Bear Dam. If you must travel in the mountains, make sure you have chains. Even better to wait until the storm is over. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/TASBAVsdYv — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) December 14, 2021

“If you must travel in the mountains, make sure you have chains. Even better to wait until the storm is over,” Caltrans tweeted.

And even though they’ll be forced to find an alternate route up the mountain, snow enthusiasts will probably be eager to head to Big Bear to revel in all the fresh snow. Big Bear Mountain Resort posted pictures of Bear Mountain and Snow Summit looking like winter wonderlands.

Big Bear got just about 11 inches of snow from the storm.