LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The City of Los Angeles is offering a $25,000 reward for help in identifying a driver behind a hit-and-run in Westwood.
On Saturday, October 30, around 1:55 p.m., a person was crossing Beverly Glen Boulevard when a driver in a gray Hyundai Elantra collided with the victim.
Security camera footage showed the moment of the collision which sent the pedestrian into the air. The victim sustained serious injuries as a result. The driver failed to stop.
The vehicle is said to be missing the rear bumper.
Anyone who may have witnessed or have information regarding this collision is asked to contact West Traffic Division Detectives, at (213) 473-0234, or (213) 473-0222.