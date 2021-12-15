PASADENA (CBSLA) — The Rose Parade will kick off on Jan. 1 with a performance by Grammy Award-winning singer LeAnn Rimes, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses announced Wednesday.
Rimes will perform a remixed version of the song, “Throw My Arms Around the World,” created especially for the New Year’s Day event.
She will be accompanied by the Rose Parade Dancers, the Mark Keppel Dance Company, Rose Parade Flag Bearers and four drummers.
The performance will conclude with fireworks and kick off the two-hour parade.
Rimes first appeared in the Rose Parade in 2006.
The annual parade was canceled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
