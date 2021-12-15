LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced three new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 bringing the county-wide total to 18.

“These latest cases of the Omicron variant in Los Angeles County underscores our need to be cautious and prudent as we enter the holiday season,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health.

According to Public Health, two of the three cases are from individuals who have not recently traveled. The third case is from an individual who has recently traveled domestically. All individuals have been fully vaccinated and experienced either no symptoms or a mild illness.

“All indications are that Omicron can spread rapidly among both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals,” said Ferrer. “Early data suggests that many of those fully vaccinated do not experience serious illness, reminding us that one of the most critical steps to take right now is to urgently get vaccinated if not yet protected or boosted as soon as you are due for the additional dose.”

The California officials recently instituted a statewide mask mandate for indoor public settings which went into effect Wednesday. Pasadena and Long Beach, which have their own public health departments, reported one case each.