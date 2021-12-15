LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Utah and Oregon State football teams arrived in Southern California Wednesday to attend events ahead of Saturday’s inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.
Utah State is scheduled to attend a taping of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in Hollywood on Thursday. Meanwhile, Oregon State will visit Universal Studios Hollywood.
Both teams arrived on Tuesday to begin a series of practices and activities leading up to the Dec. 18 game at SoFi Stadium.
On Friday, a pep rally will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at American Airlines Plaza next to SoFi Stadium.
