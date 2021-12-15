HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — With hundreds of sanitation workers on a strike in Orange County that is now in its second week, the Huntington Beach City Council declared a local emergency Wednesday in an effort to keep garbage from piling up on its streets.

Members of Teamsters Local 396 who work for Republic Services went on strike last week, citing the company’s failure to reach a fair contract with the union. The workers’ contract expired on Sept. 30.

The local emergency declaration authorized the city manager and fire chief to “implement temporary measures to mitigate the ongoing impacts of Republic Services’ labor disputes and service disruptions,” the city said in a new release.

For now, Huntington Beach residents were asked to keep putting their trash bins out on their regularly scheduled pick-up day and leave them out until it is picked up. The city says street sweeping will continue, but citations will not be issued through Dec. 26. Residents who need to dispose of trash immediately can do so at five temporary drop-off locations throughout the city, including the Gothard Street Public Works Yard, Greer Park, Edison Park, Murdy Park, and Meadowlark Golf.

Please read our latest update on the trash pick-up service disruptions caused by ongoing labor negotiations at Republic Services. For the full press release, go to https://t.co/SWBCuxnTOi. pic.twitter.com/pWkb9RYERH — City of Huntington Beach (@CityofHBPIO) December 14, 2021

The union has accused Republic Services of threatening to retaliate against its members for union activity and making “unilateral changes” without bargaining. Republic Services says they are working to resume normal services as quickly as possible while continuing to bargain in good faith with the union.

Republic Services provides trash service to Orange County’s biggest cities and some of the county’s major tourist attractions, like Disneyland.