LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A French bulldog which was stolen at gunpoint on a Hollywood street last week was found safe in South Gate Tuesday night.
The 3-year-old French bulldog named Mona was found by a teen who was walking his own dog, Los Angeles police confirmed to CBLSA. Mona was in good condition.
On the evening of Dec. 8, Mona was being walked by her 58-year-old owner on Detroit Street, near Fountain Avenue, when three men in a black sedan pulled up next to the woman.
Two men jumped out of the car and one held the woman at gunpoint while the other snatched the dog, the victim’s son, Yuriy Stratovich, told CBSLA.
French bulldogs can go for thousands of dollars on the black market.
The family was worried because the French bulldog requires special medical care because of malformation in its spine, Stratovich said.
The armed robbers remain at large.
In February, armed robbers shot and wounded singer Lady Gaga’s dogwalker on a Hollywood street and stole her two French bulldogs. The dogs were later returned safe. In April, five suspects were arrested in the incident.