By CBSLA Staff
HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – The United States Coast Guard is responding to the report of a sheen nearly a half-mile long in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Bolsa Chica State Beach.

According to a tweet by the Coast Guard, they are unsure of the source of the sheen.

An oil spill response company has begun preparations for protection strategies at both Bolsa Chica and Talbert Marsh.

On-water responders and an aerial asset have been deployed to search for the sheen and assess the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 