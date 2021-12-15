HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – The United States Coast Guard is responding to the report of a sheen nearly a half-mile long in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Bolsa Chica State Beach.
According to a tweet by the Coast Guard, they are unsure of the source of the sheen.
An oil spill response company has begun preparations for protection strategies at both Bolsa Chica and Talbert Marsh.
On-water responders and an aerial asset have been deployed to search for the sheen and assess the situation.
The Coast Guard and @CalSpillWatch are responding to a report of a sheen approximately a half-mile offshore near Bolsa Chica State Beach. At this time, the source has not been determined. An overflight is scheduled for first light. More info will be distributed as available.
