LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – While no major damage was reported from the storm that passed through Southern California on Tuesday, city and county crews were still busy with cleanup efforts.

In Long Beach, a sea of debris could be seen where the Los Angeles River flows into the bay.

“Crazy. Absolutely, crazy, terrible how it comes down here like this,” said Drake Mazon, who is in charge of cleaning up the debris around his boss’s boat.

Earlier, cranes worked to scoop up all the trash, swept in from Tuesday’s storm, by the bucket full.

At some LA County beaches, parking lots were flooded. The Zuma underpass was closed after it filled with mud, and at the Redondo Beach Pier, erosion around the storm drains was visible.

In Pasadena’s Eaton Canyon, Edgar McGregor captured video on his phone as floodwaters swept through.

“It was definitely not a place you wanted to be during flash flooding, especially up in the canyon,” McGregor said.

In Monrovia, thick mud and debris flowed into Canyon Park. City crews said roads and parking lots were damaged, and the mudflow also contaminated water in the drinking fountains and restrooms.

Fortunately, for homeowners, the storm did not trigger any major damage where evacuation orders or warnings were in place.

An Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory has been declared for all Los Angeles County beaches, which will be in effect until at least Friday morning. Beachgoers should avoid contact with the water for at least the next 72 hours.