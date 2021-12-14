Storm Watch:Oak Glen Remains Under Evacuation Orders, While Rest Of Yucaipa Under Evacuation Warning
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Fallen Trees, Ontario, Trees

ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Strong winds and heavy rain uprooted trees in Ontario, one of which landed and crushed an apartment complex. 

“It sounded like a freight train coming through,” said neighbor Diane Ramirez. “It was sitting in my car and the who car was shaking. It was just really intense.”

READ MORE: Snow Begins To Fall On The Grapevine; Significant Delays Expected

Ontario Fire Department arrived to the apartment complex off J Street and Euclid Avenue to find the tree ripped out of the asphalt before falling onto the complex. 

READ MORE: Senate Committee Holds Hearing To Consider LA Mayor Eric Garcetti for India Ambassadorship

Firefighters were able to rescue all of the occupants of the three-apartment complex. According to OFD, only one minor injury was reported. 

The apartment was deemed unlivable forcing the occupants of the building to find another place to live for the time being. 

MORE NEWS: LAUSD Delays Enforcement Of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For Students Until Fall 2022

Another tree was ripped out of the ground off Euclid Avenue and Fifth Street. The tree landed on a passing car. Firefighters rescued the driver who was then transported to a local hospital with only minor injuries.