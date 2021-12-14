ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Strong winds and heavy rain uprooted trees in Ontario, one of which landed and crushed an apartment complex.
"It sounded like a freight train coming through," said neighbor Diane Ramirez. "It was sitting in my car and the who car was shaking. It was just really intense."
Ontario Fire Department arrived to the apartment complex off J Street and Euclid Avenue to find the tree ripped out of the asphalt before falling onto the complex.
Firefighters were able to rescue all of the occupants of the three-apartment complex. According to OFD, only one minor injury was reported.
#VehicleVsTree– OFD units responded to a TC on Euclid at 5th street. 1 minor injury transported by AMR to area hospital. pic.twitter.com/OiKGiNCCoE
The apartment was deemed unlivable forcing the occupants of the building to find another place to live for the time being.
Another tree was ripped out of the ground off Euclid Avenue and Fifth Street. The tree landed on a passing car. Firefighters rescued the driver who was then transported to a local hospital with only minor injuries.