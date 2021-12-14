CORONA DEL MAR (CBSLA) — Surfers took advantage of the windy weather kicking up rare waves in Newport Harbor.
“When it’s windy like this in certain times of the winter the harbor will break,” said surfer Connor Van Orden. “It’s a pretty unique experience. It’s pretty cool.”
NEWPORT BEACH: Surfing inside of the harbor‼️ Doesn’t happen often and surfers are loving it @cbsla #cbsla #newportbeach #newportharbor @AmberLeeNews pic.twitter.com/kOYsomZ1eV
— michele gile (@michelegiletv) December 14, 2021
A dozen or more surfers joined Van Orden for the rare occurrence.