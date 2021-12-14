Storm Watch:Yucaipa Residents Face Rough Driving Conditions And Continued Evacuation Orders
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Newport Harbor, Orange County, Surfers, Waves, Winds

CORONA DEL MAR (CBSLA) — Surfers took advantage of the windy weather kicking up rare waves in Newport Harbor.

“When it’s windy like this in certain times of the winter the harbor will break,” said surfer Connor Van Orden. “It’s a pretty unique experience. It’s pretty cool.”

A dozen or more surfers joined Van Orden for the rare occurrence.

 