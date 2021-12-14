LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tickets are now available for the interactive Super Bowl Experience happening at the Los Angeles Convention Center ahead of Super Bowl LVI.
Super Bowl Experience will be held from Feb. 5-6 and Feb. 10-12 and will feature football displays, including a showcase of all 55 Super Bowl championship rings, along with autographs and photo ops with NFL players, interactive games, football clinics and merchandise.
The Vince Lombardi Trophy will also be available for guests to take photos with. there will also be a virtual 40-yard dash against NFL players.
Tickets are $20 for adults on Feb. 5-6, and $40 on Feb. 10-12. Kids 12 and under are admitted for free.
Tickets are available at www.nfl.com/sbxonsale or on the NFL OnePass app.
Tickets can also be purchased on-site at the Super Bowl Experience box office at the South Hall of the convention center.
Super Bowl LVI will be played on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
