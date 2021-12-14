LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The strong storm that hit the Southland Tuesday flooded the Los Angeles River and forced at least two rescue attempts in downtown L.A. and Sylmar.
At around 5:40 a.m., L.A. Fire Department crews responded to a rollover in the 2600 block of East Washington Boulevard to find a crashed car against an abutment in the fast-rising river.
Crews prepared for a rescue effort, but the car was empty and no victim was found.
At around 7:50 a.m., firefighters responded to a 911 call from a 26-year-old man who was swept into a channel of the river in the 12900 block of North Dronfield Avenue.
The victim was able to maintain cell phone contact with emergency dispatchers. The victim could not immediately be located, so firefighters honked the horn of their engine. The victim heard it, and directed them to a maintenance hole in the street.
Firefighters rescued the man through the maintenance hole. He was in fair condition and was being treated for mild hypothermia and minor trauma.
The #LAriver runnning through the CBS/Radford studios lot is rushing…So much #LARain this morning! #cbsla @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/wlSNZgR4uj
