LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A suspect behind the wheel of a stolen Tesla led police on a pursuit down the southbound 405 freeway before abruptly stopping in the middle of the freeway.
Hawthorne Police Department began the pursuit of the stolen Tesla Model S near Carson, but an officer-involved traffic collision forced them to pull out. Once the suspect entered the eastbound 91 freeway in the Carson area, officers from the California Highway Patrol began to pursue the suspect. The suspect then entered the southbound 405 freeway near Fountain Valley, where he drove until the Tesla stopped abruptly. It is unknown why the suspect stopped the vehicle.
Police then entered into a standoff with the suspect as he entered and exited the vehicle multiple times.
CHP also requested the assistance of SWAT.
The pursuit restarted once again after the suspect once again turned on the Tesla however officers stopped shortly after and arrested the suspect.