BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — One of the main routes to Big Bear has been shut down due to heavy snow.
State Route 38 was shut down Tuesday from Bryant to Lake Williams, cutting off access until further notice to and from Big Bear, according to Caltrans.READ MORE: Heavy Rain Floods San Fernando Valley Streets
Just after 1 p.m., Caltrans had tweeted video from Big Bear Dam, which showed blowing snow and gusty winds.
Current conditions on SR-38 at the Big Bear Dam. If you must travel in the mountains, make sure you have chains. Even better to wait until the storm is over. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/TASBAVsdYv
— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) December 14, 2021
“If you must travel in the mountains, make sure you have chains. Even better to wait until the storm is over,” Caltrans tweeted.
And even though they’ll be forced to find an alternate route up the mountain, snow enthusiasts will probably be eager to head to Big Bear to revel in all the fresh snow. Big Bear Mountain Resort posted pictures of Bear Mountain and Snow Summit looking like winter wonderlands.
Here we goooo • Shot 12.14 • #BearMountain • #SnowSummit pic.twitter.com/hbphWOYCFR
— Big Bear Mountain Resort (@BigBearMtResort) December 14, 2021
Big Bear was forecast to get as much as 12 inches of snow from Tuesday’s storm.