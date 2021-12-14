LEBEC (CBSLA) — Snow began to fall on the Grapevine Tuesday afternoon prompting Caltrans to warn drivers to expect delays and escorts from California Highway Patrol.
❄️SNOW ALERT❄️
Current conditions on I-5 in Lebec. Snow is sticking to the landscape and starting to accumulate on the highway shoulders. Traffic is still moving through the area. @NWSLosAngeles predicting more snowfall and impacts to I-5 this afternoon/evening! pic.twitter.com/Y35IIXIFr2
— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 14, 2021
The National Weather Service also warned drivers of significant delays as they received reports that snow was beginning to “stick” through the Grapevine.
READ MORE: San Bernardino County Confirms First Case Of Omicron COVID-19 Variant
We are now beginning to get snow flurries on I-5 in the Tejon Pass. EXPECT escorts from CHP through the pass and delays. @NWSLosAngeles is forecasting snow for TONIGHT! See our tips to get you to your destination safely 👇. https://t.co/GngRyfscWc pic.twitter.com/iNMpz5jkbi
— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 14, 2021
“Snow will be a threat through much of tonight,” the NWS said.
According to the National Weather Service, snow could fall as low as 4,500 feet by Tuesday night.READ MORE: Beach Water Use Advisory In Effect For All Of Los Angeles County Beaches
“A dusting of 2” is possible for the I-5 Grapevine,” the NWS said in a tweet.
Drivers are urged to avoid traveling during the storm.MORE NEWS: Storm Causes Tunnel Flooding, Power Outage At LAX
Caltrans shared winter driving tips for those who have to drive through the area:
- Plan ahead and visit Quickmap.dot.ca.gov for current conditions.
- Check your wiper blades and tire pressure.
- Check the forecast and identify alternate routes.
- Slow down. Be aware of public safety and highway workers.
- Keep a blanket, snacks, and water in the car.
- Have a phone charger with you.