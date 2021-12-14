TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Three teens were shot outside of Del Amo Mall before driving themselves to a nearby hospital. One of the victims is in critical condition.

At about 6:30 p.m. officers from Torrance Police Department responded to the call of shots fired outside of the BJ’s Restaurant at Del Amo Mall. Upon arrival, units discovered eight shell casings in the parking lot outside of the restaurant. According to TPD, the suspects ran southbound before carjacking someone close to a nearby Dave and Busters off of Hawthorne Boulevard. TPD described the stolen vehicle as a small Chevy SUV and claimed that there could be at least three suspects.

The three victims, all of whom were male, were 17 years old, according to the Los Angeles Police Department who responded to the hospital where the teens were being treated.

After fleeing the scene of the shooting, the three teenagers drove themselves to a nearby hospital. According to LAPD, two victims are stable. According to TPD, one victim is in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head.

The identities of the victims and the descriptions of the suspects are unknown at this time.