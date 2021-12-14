MONROVIA (CBSLA) – Monrovia residents in the “Bobcat Fire” burn scar braced for potential mud flows due to Tuesday’s downpour, and the area is under an evacuation warning until at least 8 p.m.

Stephen Kallin lives in the foothills right below the “Bobcat Fire” burn scar. In 2020, the Monrovia resident got on his roof to defend his house from the flames.

Kallin’s property is now surrounded by k-rails and wooden boards, a hard line of defense against any potential debris flows.

“We never felt like we were in danger. We never felt like we were going to need to evacuate,” said Kallin, who also showed CBSLA drone footage he took of the catch basin not far from his home.

The Public Works Department said things have held up well.

“County Public Works and Flood Control had been out there previously, over the last several months clearing the debris and making sure there’s been capacity in those basins,” Alex Tachiki, with the Monrovia Public Works Department, said.

Monrovia Canyon Park, however, is closed indefinitely because of the storm’s impact.

“We did get some mud and debris in the park. So, we’re still going to assess our facilities. No definitive word on how that facility is at this point,” Tachiki said.

As of Tuesday night, the road to Monrovia Canyon Park was covered in mud, debris and rocks.

Kallin said the fire department has been patrolling the neighborhood, but he decided to fly his drone over the catch basin for research and reassurance.

“I’m very curious by nature and I wanted to show myself, show my wife and some other people that I sent the images to that, hey, you know, we’re all good and everything is fine up here,” Kallin said.

The k-rails and wooden barriers in the Bobcat Fire burn scar area are expected to stay in place for at least three years.