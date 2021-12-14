LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least one lane of the Sepulveda tunnel to LAX is flooded Tuesday after heavy rain fell overnight.
According to LAX officials one lane within the southbound Sepulveda tunnel had to be shut down after at 9 a.m. due to standing water. Crews are on the scene, working to reopen the lane.
Drivers should be aware that traffic will be slow through the tunnel through most of the morning.
With the potential for high winds and heavy rain during this latest winter storm, passengers are encouraged to check their flight status and allow plenty of time to get to the airport.
— LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) December 14, 2021
The heavy rain and high winds have not impacted airport operations, but LAX officials say passengers should still check their flight status and allow plenty of time to get to the airport – particularly with wet roads snarling traffic across the region.