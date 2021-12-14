SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police are pursuing a kidnapping suspect in South Los Angeles.
According to LAPD, police originally attempted to pull over the driver of the white SUV for child endangerment.
Police have reason to believe that the victim is in the vehicle. There could be more than one victim in the vehicle.
Authorities have attempted to stop the vehicle by using spike strips.
The pursuit came to a stop after the suspect entered a residential area and parked the vehicle in a driveway off of 95th Street in between San Pedro and Wall Street
Officers swarmed the SUV and placed the suspect in custody after a brief standoff.