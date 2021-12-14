ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has lifted the mandatory evacuation order in the Bond Fire burn area.
The order includes residents from Silverado, Modjeska and Williams canyons, who may return to their homes. Some roads may remain closed in the area.
The Sheriff's Department first sent the evacuation order around noon after heavy rain caused mudslides and debris to flow down the canyon roads. It rained so hard in Orange County that the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning at about 11 a.m as the rain began to fall at a rate of .5 to .75 inches per hour. The flash flood order expired at 12:30 p.m.
Rescue crews were called to save some residents trapped in their homes. One resident was trapped on the second floor of their home.
Residents waited on the roadside for roughly six hours until crews could clear the roads allowing the order to be lifted.
