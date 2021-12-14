SILVERADO CANYON (CBSLA) — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon, and Modjeska Canyon in the Bond Fire burn area.

According to Orange County sheriff’s officials, debris flows are imminent along or near the Bond Fire burn scar. A Flash Flood Warning for the area was already issued for the area by the National Weather Service. The mandatory evacuation order will be in place for as log as there is danger posed by flash flooding.

#Rain update: Heavy rain causing a lot of water & mud across roadways in #SilveradoCanyon. Crews clearing mud from Kitterman Bridge to restore access. #OCCanyonFlood pic.twitter.com/s3EOFlgWZx — OC Public Works (@OCpublicworks) December 14, 2021

The Bond Scar ravaged the area, causing nearly $500,000 of damage last year. Experts are concerned that the vegetation has not had enough time to grow and hold the land in place during a big storm.

“When they’re telling us two inches and we have charred hillsides there’s no way that it’s going to hold,” said Modjeska Canyon resident Sheryl Edgar. “We’ve just had a year. We barely have grass.”

The Orange County Fire Authority has four round-the-clock swift water rescue crews spread out to respond to emergencies. Individuals that may need assistance in evacuation, including disabled or elderly people were urged to contact the OCSD at (714) 647-7000.

“As little as six inches of swift-moving water can take you off your feet so we don’t want any pedestrians in that moving water and we don’t want you crossing that in your vehicle,” said Captain Sean Doran.

As the rain moves down the coast, heavy equipment operators are working along the shoreline. In Seal Beach, crews built up the tall sand berm put in place to protect oceanfront homes and Old Town.

Sheriff’s officials have a “care and reception” area prepared at Lake Forest Sports Park, 28000 Rancho Parkway. The Red Cross is providing shelter in the same location. For evacuation assistance, call (714) 647-7000. For animal and large animal evacuation, call OC Animal Care at (714) 935-0333.

The voluntary order comes almost exactly a year after residents in the same area were forced to evacuate due to the Bond Fire, which destroyed 31 buildings and burnt nearly 7,000 acres of land over eight days.