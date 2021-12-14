SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — San Bernardino County Tuesday confirmed its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

According to the county, the variant was detected in a male Redlands resident who was fully vaccinated and had obtained a booster shot.

He had traveled to a conference out of state and returned with COVID-19 symptoms, officials said. The man is isolating at home and is recovering.

The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health is working on contact tracing to help mitigate any spread.

“Discovering the Omicron variant in our county is a concern, but not a surprise,” said San Bernardino County Public Health Director Josh Dugas.

“No matter the variant, we are still in the middle of a pandemic and we need to continue to protect ourselves and others from spreading and contracting COVID-19. The good news is we have vaccines, and we know they are highly effective against this virus.”

Dugas urged people to get vaccinated and get a booster. He also encouraged parents to get their children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated because they are also eligible for the vaccines.

“We are gathering again with our friends and family members this holiday season and we want to make sure everyone does their part to avoid the virus,” Dugas said.

“The County remains prepared and ready to address this and all variants, and any future challenges the pandemic brings.”