MONROVIA (CBSLA) — Residents in Monrovia are preparing for the worst as the storm threatens homes near the Bobcat Fire burn area.

“We are supposed to be on alert should we get too much debris coming down from the hillsides from the fire.” said resident Michael Kunch.

Officials have placed cement barriers to help protect residents from debris flowing down the hill while residents have placed wooden fixtures in front of their driveway to further protect their homes from any damage. Monrovia has also created out its catch basin for potential debris flow and the Monrovia Fire Department has asked residents to stay alert as the storm comes overnight. At around 6:30 p.m., Monrovia announced an evacuation warning for residents near Ridgeside Drive and Oakglade Drive, close to where Kunch lives.

“We plan on staying in our home,” said Kunch. “But if we did live up the street it would probably be more like hotel time.

Up the street, Stephen Kallin has prepared for the potential mudflows by placing the wooden and cement barriers that were provided by the city in front of his driveway to hopefully redirect any incoming debris.

“I think it really boils down to, it’s just our house,” said resident Stephen Kallin who’s home sits below the Oakglade Debris basin. “And it’s the fire one if stuff starts rushing down the hill.”

Kallin has also wrapped neon tape around her mailbox to alert first responders that her home is occupied.

“Our house is quite concerning to officials because we slope down from the street,” said Monrovia resident Brittany Kallin.

“We’re putting up the boards in front of our driveway just in case. We just want to be smart about it and take all the precautions we need to.”

The city has set up 1,700 feet of concrete barriers along Oakglade Drive and Ridgeside Drive. Officials anticipate moderate to heavy flooding as well as mudflows.

“They are optimistic but obviously, I think they’re preparing everybody for the worst-case scenario which is the right thing to do because they just don’t know exactly what will happen and we all appreciate that,” Stephen said.

The City of Monrovia is also handing out sandbags at Recreation Park off the 600 block of Shamrock Avenue.

“We’re going to be on patrol also,” said Monrovia Fire Chief Jeremy Sanchez. “But obviously, if you see something, let us know.”